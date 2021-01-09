Guwahati Traffic Cop Cleans Road For Commuters, Earns Online Praise

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
85

In a heartwarming gesture, a Guwahati Traffic policeman stationed in Dispur was seen cleaning the road by spraying water at Supermarket point for convenience of commuters. His commitment towards his duty has garnered online praise and attention on social media.

The policeman, who was identified as Amiya Kalita of Dispur Traffic branch, was also rewarded Rs 5000 by the department for his dedication towards his duty.

Guwahati Traffic Police took to twitter to inform the same – “UBC 439 Amiya Kalita of Dispur Traffic branch was seen cleaning the road at Supermarket point for convenience of commuters. We salute his sense of public service. @DGPAssamPolice has announced a money reward of Rs 5000 for his dedication to his duty @assampolice”

