Guwahati: Traffic Police Felicitated for Showing Exemplary Duty

By Pratidin Bureau
Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), Assam Police, GP Singh on Friday felicitated two traffic police constables for the exemplary display of duty who fined three MLAs on February 25 for allegedly harassing the traffic police officer on duty at Chandmari area in the city.

The MLAs namely Teros Goala, Suren Phukan, and Chakradhar Gogoi were fined on Tuesday last while they parked their vehicle at a ‘No Parking’ zone in front of the Office of the Chief Engineer of PWD.

The traffic police maintained their responsibilities and without having given a second thought they fined the MLAs thinking that the rules and regulations are the same for all, be it common public or politicians.

