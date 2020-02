Guwahati Traffic violations: File your complaint through WhatsApp

The District Transport Officer & Secretary, Regional Transport Authority Kamrup Metro has launched new guidelines for Guwahati’s city buses.

Click on and Send, one of the new initiatives launched by the city police to encourage the public to send them images of traffic violations through WhatsApp, has evoked warm response. (WhatsApp Numbers: 6901269006, 6026176755)

Proposed routes of Mini City Bus within Kamrup District :

1. Basistha Mandir to Garpandu Bus stand via Ganeshguri, Zoo Road, Chandmari, Rabindra Bhawan, Kachari, Bharalumukh, Maligaon Chariali.

2.Basistha Mandir to Ganpandu via Basistha Chariali, Beltola Tiniali, Servey, Super market, Ganeshguri Fly Over, Bhangagarh, Paltanbazar, A.T. Road, (Athgaon), Bharalumukh, Maligaon Chariali.

3. Garpandu Bus Stand to Lalgansesh, via Maligaon, Kachari, Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati Club, Chandmari Fly over, Zoo Road, Ganeshguri Chariali, Ganesh Mandir, Kahilipara, Lalganesh.

4. Notboma to Garpandu Bus Stand, via Hatigaon Chariali, Ganeshguri, Zoo Road, Chandmari Fly over, Guwahati Club, Rabindra Bhawan, Kachari, Bharalumukh, Maligaon Chariali.

5. Garpandu to Satgaon, via Maligaon Chariali, Bharalumukh, Kachari, Reserve Bank, Guwahati Club, Chandmari Flyover, Zoo Road Tiniali, Geetamandir, Narengi, Patharquary, Satgaon.

6. Narengi to Khanamukh via, Noonmati, Chandmari, Guwahati Club, Uzanbazar, Kachari, Maligaon Chariali, Garpandu, Jalukbari, Khanamukh.

7. Forest gate to Chandrapur (Ghubhali), via Narengi, Bonda, Pani Khaiti, Hajong bori, Chandrapur College Tiniali, Ghubardhan (Ghubhali).

8. Ayurvadic College to Panjabari, via Jalukbari, Maligaon, Bharalumukh, Kachari, Guwahati Club, Chandmari Fly over, Zoo Road, Ganeshguri, Sixmile, Kalakhetra.

9. Kachari to ISBT via Paltanbazar, Nepali Mandir, Sarabbhati, Birubari, Fatasil Ambari, Garchuk (Kachari & Church field stoppage only for picking & dropping).

10. Kachari to I.S.B.T via Paltanbazar, Nepali Mandir, Rihabari, B. Baruah Cancer Hospital, Lalganesh, Lakhra Chariali, I.S.B.T. (Kachari & Church field stoppage only for picking & dropping).

11. Church Field to Kamakhya mandir via Bharalumukh, Kamakhya Dham.

12. Khanapara to Jalukbari (N.H.-37) via, Beltola Chariali, I.S.B.T, Jalukbari.

13. Nine Mile to Church Field via Khanapara, Genashguri Chariali, Bhangagarh, Paltanbazar, Pani Tanki, Kachari.

14. Adabari to Barnihat via Paltanbazar, Dispur, Khanapara, Jorabat.

15. Jorabat to Kachari via Khanapara, Sixmile, Narengi Tiniali, Geeta Mandir, Zoo Narengi Tiniali, Chandmari.

16. Lalmati to Garpandu bus station via Hatigaon Chariali, Ganeshguri, Bhangagarh, Paltanbazar, Bharalumukh, Adabari.

To Communicate with Kamrup (Rural) for Extra route

1. Hajo to Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

2. Boko to Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

3. North Guwahati to Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

4. Baihata Chariali, Amingaon. D.C. Office to Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

5. Khetri to Guwahati Medical College Hospital via Sonapur.

6. Sualkuchi to Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Existing 37 nos of routes as per direction of Chairman, RTA, Kamrup, Metro are partly changed which are as follows:

Route No. 33, Kahilipara to Amingaon via Chandmari. Route No.34, Notboma to Amingaon via Chandmari. Route No. 35, Chandrapur to Dharapur via Engineering College,

Route No.26, Basistha Mandir to Adabari via Paltanbazar. Route No. 37, Basistha Mandir to Adabari via Zoo Road. Route No. 39, Narengi to Khanamukh via Chandmari. Route No. 39, Panjabari to Adabari via Chandmari.

Outside GMC Area:

Route No.040, Adabari to Hajo.

Route No.41, Adabari to Sualkuchi. Route No. 42, Chaygaon to Adabari,

Route No. 43, Khanapara to Khetri.

Route No. 44, Byrnihat to Jalukbari via Basistha, Lokhra.