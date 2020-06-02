GUWAHATI | Two More Containment Zone Added

The Kamrup (M) district administration has sealed two more areas as part of its strategy to stop the coronavirus outbreak.

The new areas include Pub Sarania and Dhirenpara in the city.

The boundary of the Containment Zone as follows:

Pub Sarania:

North: Bhabananda Deka Road

South: South Sarania Road

East: Pramathesh Baruah Road

West: Residence of Sri Cittaranjan Dutta & others

Dhirenpara

North: Residence of Nabajit Barman and Bihuram Boro

South: Residence of Kamakhya Prasad Gupta & Others

East: Residence of Md. Abul Ali

West: A. K. Dev Road