GUWAHATI | Two More Containment Zone Added
The Kamrup (M) district administration has sealed two more areas as part of its strategy to stop the coronavirus outbreak.
The new areas include Pub Sarania and Dhirenpara in the city.
The boundary of the Containment Zone as follows:
Pub Sarania:
North: Bhabananda Deka Road
South: South Sarania Road
East: Pramathesh Baruah Road
West: Residence of Sri Cittaranjan Dutta & others
Dhirenpara
North: Residence of Nabajit Barman and Bihuram Boro
South: Residence of Kamakhya Prasad Gupta & Others
East: Residence of Md. Abul Ali
West: A. K. Dev Road