Guwahati: Two Police Constable Sent to Quarantine

Two police constable of Guwahati have been quarantined in a city hotel. Both the police personnel Ghanakanta Pegu and Anjan Regon are the jawans of 16 APBN.

The Guwahati police on Wednesday said that both Pegu and Regon went to drop COVID-19 positive patient from Majuli Mrinal Gogoi on May 14.

Mrinal Gogoi was tested COVID positive after he returned from Chennai. The two police personnel went with Mrinal and returned on the same bus from Majuli. After returning from Majuli, both have been quarantined.