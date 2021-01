Two road accidents took place in the same area of National Highway 37 at Jalukbari in Guwahati.

Reportedly, a sand-laden dumper and a truck had a head-on collision on Friday night. Both the driver fled away from the spot after the accident took place.

No casualty has been reported yet.

On the other hand, in the same place a vehicle has hit a Maruti car bearing registration number AS01DH9791 while crossing the road.

Later, Jalukbari police reached the spot and started investigation.