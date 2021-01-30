Guwahati: Unemployed Man Sets Himself Afire, Dies

By Pratidin Bureau
A 39-year-old man died by setting himself on fire at Panjabari in Guwahati on Friday night.

Police officials confirmed that the deceased identified as Pranoy Chettri died by suicide inside his house for suspected reasons related to substance abuse and unemployment.

Chettri, son of TulBahadur Chettri, a retired Bank of Baroda employee in Panjabari, was a postgraduate in science. However, he was unemployed for a long period of time turning him into a victim of drugs and alcohol abuse.

As per reports, frustration and prolonged depression caused by unemployment, lead him to take such a drastic step.

