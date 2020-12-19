Guwahati University Cancels Winter Vacation

In a bid to compensate for the academic losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guwahati University (GU) has decided to cancel winter vacations and shorten the number of days of summer vacation for the academic year 2020-2021.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the GU authorities on Thursday (Dec 17). It was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of GU Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique and attended by senior faculties and representatives of the Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) and the Gauhati University Teachers’ Association (GUTA).

“If we do not reduce the number of holidays in the current session, we will not be able to cope up with academic losses caused by the pandemic. We have appealed to colleges affiliated to GU to cooperate with the university in modifying the present Academic Calendar,” said a senior GU official.

In the meeting, it was decided that the winter vacation in the current session will be cancelled and instead a winter recess of eight days from January 10 to 17, 2021 will be sanctioned, including the Magh Bihu holidays.

Furthermore, the summer vacation has been reduced by 10 days in the current session and will start from July 11 to July 31, 2021.