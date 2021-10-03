Guwahati: Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu Inaugurates Heritage Cultural Center

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu who is on a three-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, has arrived in Guwahati on Sunday to take part in various programmes in the capital. He was received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Internation Airport.

The Vice President inaugurated the Heritage Cultural Center in Guwahati in the presence of the Chief Minister and Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal. The old residence of DC on the banks of the Brahmaputra River has been converted into a heritage cultural center.

After inaugurating the Heritage Cultural Center, the Vice President will be visiting the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for the inauguration of PET MRI machine.

Later today, Vice President MV Naidu will be present at the Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra around 4.30 pm to attend the award ceremony of the Gopinath Bordoloi Award.

On Monday, the Vice President will visit Shillong in Meghalaya.