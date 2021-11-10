Guwahati: Victim of Drunk And Hit Case Dies At GMCH

Blood circulation to the victim’s lungs was disrupted to lying on bed for long hours. Septic reportedly formed all over his body, resulting in his death.

Jushef Marak, one of the victim in the Rajkanya Baruah drunk and hit case, died on Wednesday at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He was undergoing treatment at GMCH after the incident on October 2. He had already lost both his legs in the accident.

Blood circulation to the victim’s lungs was disrupted to lying on bed for long hours. Septic reportedly formed all over his body, resulting in his death.

Rajkanya Baruah who was a finalist in 2016 Miss India contest, was returning from a city based hotel after the curfew hours in an inebriated condition. She drove over eight PWD workers in that condition, in the city’s Rukminigaon area.

After initially getting out on bail, she has been in judicial custody since October 8. The city police have since submitted a chargesheet in the case in a lower court. The Gauhati High Court has also been intimated regarding it.

