Guwahati: Victim of Drunk And Hit Case Dies At GMCH

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Victim Dies On Rajkanya Baruah Case

Blood circulation to the victim’s lungs was disrupted to lying on bed for long hours. Septic reportedly formed all over his body, resulting in his death.

Joseph Marak, one of the victim in the Rajkanya Baruah drunk and hit case, died on Wednesday at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He was undergoing treatment at GMCH after the incident on October 2. He had already lost both his legs in the accident.

Related News

Guwahati: 2 Maintenance Workers Electrocuted In Khanapara

Assam: More COVID-19 Deaths Reported Among People Who are…

A Man Declared Foreigner In 1999 Still Enjoys All Rights Of…

Silchar: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After…

Blood circulation to the victim’s lungs was disrupted to lying on bed for long hours. Septic reportedly formed all over his body, resulting in his death.

Rajkanya Baruah who was a finalist in 2016 Miss India contest, was returning from a city based hotel after the curfew hours in an inebriated condition. She drove over eight PWD workers in that condition, in the city’s Rukminigaon area.

After initially getting out on bail, she has been in judicial custody since October 8. The city police have since submitted a chargesheet in the case in a lower court. The Gauhati High Court has also been intimated regarding it.

ALSO READ: Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar To Be The Next Indian Navy Chief

You might also like
Assam

No New Appointments Till COVID-19 Situation Improves: Himanta

National

Sonia Gandhi lashes out at Centre on RTI Act Amendment

National

Aadhaar not a pre-condition for school admission: UIDAI

Assam

Garchuk: Man Attempts Suicide Climbing Electric Post

Sports

Bodoland Martyrs’ Gold Cup: Mohammedan Sporting enter Semis

Top Stories

How to check HSLC result online