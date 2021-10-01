Guwahati: Violent Situation In Machkhowa Over Fake Fashion Show

By Pratidin Bureau
Fake Fashion

Incident of physical violence has been reported in Machkhowa’s Pragjyotish Auditorium in Guwahati on Friday night .

The incident took place in the middle of a fashion show at the auditorium on Friday.

A fake company named as Star India Capital organised a fashion competition in Guwahati today.

According to sources, starting the show, the director Shah Rukh Ali Khan and host Dhruvjyoti Sharma run away from the event.

Subsequently, some contestants reported the incident to the police but the police allegedly beat up the contestants.

