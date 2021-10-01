Guwahati: VP Naidu To Attend Various Programmes On Oct 3

By Pratidin Bureau on October 1, 2021

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will be visiting Assam on October 3 and taking part in various programmes in Guwahati.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will firstly inaugurate the Heritage Cultural Center in Guwahati. The old residence of DC on the banks of the Brahmaputra river has been converted into a heritage cultural center.

After inaugurating the Heritage Cultural Center, the Vice President will be visiting the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for the inauguration of PET MRI machine.

By the evening of October 3rd, VC M Venkaiah Naidu will be present at the Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra around 4.30 pm on that day.

At Kalakshetra, VP Naidu will be attending the award ceremony of Gopinath Bordoloi Award.

