Guwahati Wards With Over 400 Covid Cases To Be Declared Containment Zones

In view of the sprialling cases of coronavirus in Kamrup Metropolitan, the state government has announced that any ward registering over 400 active cases will be declared as containment zones.

In a press meet, Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Biswanath Pegu informed presently three wards – 8, 16, and 28 across six zones under Gauhati Municipal Corporation have been declared as containment zones.

The Deputy Commissioner also stated that Zone 5 that comprises Ward 28 has reported the highest number of active Covid cases at 2.090 between April 28 and May 4.

While, Zone 1 has reported 1,250 case, and Zone 3 recorded 1,005 cases.

Ward 28 has registered 743 cases between April 228 and May 4. The key areas under Ward 28 are: Beltola, Maidam, Bamunimaidan, and parts of Hatigaon.

Ward 16 has detected 509 cases and Fatasil, Bhaskar Nagar, Barapara and Dhirenpara are some of the prime locations that fall under this ward.

Ward 8 recorded 415 cases. Ward 8 has key locations of the city including Bhootnath, AT Road, Machkhowa, Bharalu, and Kumarpara.

The duration of a containment period will depend on the Covid case reduction in the ward.