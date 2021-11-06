Guwahati: Watchguard Killed, Suspect Seen On CCTV

Sensation prevailed in the city as the suspect of a spine-chilling murder was captured on CCTV that occurred on Friday night amid Diwali celebrations at a commercial complex of Maligaon in Guwahati.

According to the footage retrieved by Guwahati police officials, two men were seen drunk walking towards Bipul Complex and one of the men was holding a wooden bat. Moments later, the man holding the wooden bat was seen pushing the other man into the entrance of the complex. The body of watchguard Tarun Deka was recovered from that same lane during the early hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, visuals of one of the suspects were visible on the CCTV footage of the Bipul Complex. He was sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of jeans.

On Saturday morning, the locals informed Deka’s family about his death, and alongside the body, a wooden bat covered in blood was found.

As per the family, Deka was working as a watch guard in the complex for a year now and he had left for his work shift after 10 p.m.

An investigation into the matter is underway by Guwahati Police.

As per the initial investigation, locals have failed to identify the man seen in the CCTV footage.