Guwahati: Wife Of Murdered Priest Sent To 5-Day Police Custody

A major development in the murder case of Narayan Chakraborty, a Kalibari kali temple priest in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar, revealed that his wife and daughter were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing Chakraborty on November 11. Moreover, Moushumi Chakraborty, his wife has been sent to five-day police custody.

Both the wife and daughter have been produced before the Court of Judicial Magistrate.

As per reports of Pratidin Time, the deceased, Chakraborty’s body was recovered from a railway colony quarter in Kalibari at around 4 p.m. on Thursday last.

Chakraborty was staying as a housekeeper, as the railway quarter holder, Sanjib Choudhury was out of town for Chhath Puja. Choudhury is a railway employee and had gone to his hometown Dhubri along with his family.

The reason behind Chakraborty’s death is yet to be ascertained, but law and order enforcement agencies are suspecting the involvement of third parties as well. However, an investigation by Guwahati Police, and CID, Assam is underway.