Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Wife Of Murdered Priest Sent To 5-Day Police Custody

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A major development in the murder case of Narayan Chakraborty, a Kalibari kali temple priest in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar, revealed that his wife and daughter were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing Chakraborty on November 11. Moreover, Moushumi Chakraborty, his wife has been sent to five-day police custody.

Both the wife and daughter have been produced before the Court of Judicial Magistrate.

As per reports of Pratidin Time, the deceased, Chakraborty’s body was recovered from a railway colony quarter in Kalibari at around 4 p.m. on Thursday last.

Related News

2 Women Journalists Detained by Tripura Police Granted Bail

Pallav Gopal Jha Takes Charge As Kamrup (M) DC

Iran: 2 Massive Quakes Over 6.0 Magnitude Claim 1 Life, 47…

Delhi Reports Highest No of Dengue Cases in 6 Years: Report

Chakraborty was staying as a housekeeper, as the railway quarter holder, Sanjib Choudhury was out of town for Chhath Puja. Choudhury is a railway employee and had gone to his hometown Dhubri along with his family.

The reason behind Chakraborty’s death is yet to be ascertained, but law and order enforcement agencies are suspecting the involvement of third parties as well. However, an investigation by Guwahati Police, and CID, Assam is underway.

You might also like
Assam

Guwahati: 7 Including Doctors Infected with ‘Scrub Typhus’

Sports

Rafael Nadal Beats Djokovic To Win 13th French Open Title

Assam

Gohpur: Two Dead In Road Accident

Assam

Himanta Biswa Sharma responds to AASU

National

Shots fired at AAP MLA’s convoy: 1 killed, 1 injured

National

Suresh Raina Among 34 Arrested In Mumbai Nightclub Raid