Guwahati: Wild Elephant Stuck In Wetland In Katakipara

The lands in the area are farming lands but people have purchased and put up boundary walls around them. They have not filled the wetlands and the area has become like a swamp, because of which it is getting difficult to bring the elephant out, informed another local.

A wild elephant is reportedly stuck in a wetland at Katakipara near Guwahati since Sunday night. It had come down last night from nearby Garbhanga Reserve Forest, informed locals.

The local people said that the elephant came looking for food and after roaming around for a while, it could not find its way back. They said that forest officials were informed and they have arrived at the spot.

A local who was present there said, “After roaming around in search of food, the elephant forgot its way. In an attempt to find its way back, it got stuck. We tried to rescue it but were unable. We have informed forest department officials and they have been trying”.

Meanwhile, the elephant is still stuck as forest department officials, as well as the locals, are trying to bring it out.

