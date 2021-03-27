Guwahati: Wine Shops To Remain Closed Tomorrow Till 4 PM

In a bid to preserve public peace during Holi festival, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has ordered the closure of wine shops in Guwahati city tomorrow (March 28) till 4 PM.

In exercising the power conferred under section 52(1) of the Assam Excise Act, 2000, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Biswajit Pegu declared, “All the retail IMFL ‘ON/OFF’/Club licenses and all the Country Spirit shops of Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed till 4 PM on March 28, 2021,” an official notification said.

It also stated that violation of the same will be viewed strictly. The festival of Holi will be observed tomorrow and day after (Sunday-Monday).