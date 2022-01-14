Guwahati Witnesses 0 Road Accidents On Uruka: City Police

Following zero road accidents on New Year’s Eve on special intervention from the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the help of Guwahati Traffic Police, the city again witnessed an accident-free day on Uruka on Thursday.

The city traffic police informed via its Twitter handle that there were no road accidents reported in the city with very few rules violated.

Notably, a total of 48 cases of drunk driving were reported along with 58 cases of riding without a helmet, 22 of driving without seatbelts, and 596 fines from which the Guwahati Police accumulated an amount of ₹11.52 lakhs.

The Police wrote on Twitter, “Guwahati responded positively to the Hon’ CM @himantabiswa ‘s vision for road safety & we had an accident free Uruka last night. We were out there, but very few violated the rules. Drunk Driving – 48 No Helmet – 58 No Seatbelt – 22 Violations – 596 Fines – ₹11.52 lakhs”.

