A woman was burnt to death at Kharghuli on Wednesday morning. The 87 years-old identified as Dhanamaya Biswakarma was burnt while she was sitting near the fire in the morning.

According to reports, the house of the woman was also gutted in the fire. However, the reason of the fire has not yet been known.

Meanwhile, the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flame. Police also reached the spot and started the initial investigation.