Guwahati: Woman Drug Trafficker Arrested In Shillong

An alleged drug trafficker was arrested in Shillong on Wednesday in a joint operation by the Guwahati Police and Shillong Police.

A lady trafficker was arrested with 8,500 tablets in Guwahati on August 26, and based on the information provided by the lady, the drug trafficker was arrested in Shillong on Wednesday by the police.

According to a local media report, the woman has been identified as Dimsiannem, and she was arrested in an operation by East Guwahati Special District Squad in Shillong.

The accused trafficker has been brought to Bhangagarh Police station which was confirmed by the Officer-in-charge (OC) Karuna Sharma.

A cash amount of 35,600 and three mobile phones were recovered from her possession.

Report also stated that Dimsiannem is a resident of Madanrting in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, police is carrying out their further investigation on the case.