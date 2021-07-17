Guwahati: Woman Jumps In Front Of Train At Chandmari, Dies

The body of an unidentified woman was found on the railway track near the Asomiya Pratidin-Sadin building in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Saturday evening.
According to witnesses at the site of the incident, the woman expected to be in her mid-30s jumped in front of the moving train, suspecting of an apparent suicide.
She was hit by a moving train that was coming from the Chandmari side.
The incident took place sometime after 5 pm.
The locals nearby couldn’t identify her as a resident of the area.
The deceased is dark-complexioned, has tied up curly hair, and is a short-built woman draped in a green saree and orange blouse.
The railway police officials have rushed to the site to investigate the matter.