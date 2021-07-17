Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Woman Jumps In Front Of Train At Chandmari, Dies

By Pratidin Bureau

The body of an unidentified woman was found on the railway track near the Asomiya Pratidin-Sadin building in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Saturday evening.

According to witnesses at the site of the incident, the woman expected to be in her mid-30s jumped in front of the moving train, suspecting of an apparent suicide.

She was hit by a moving train that was coming from the Chandmari side.

Related News

“Assam Will Not Be Another ‘Udta…

Mizoram Reimposes 7-Day Total Lockdown In Aizawl

Western Europe Records Over 125 Deaths In Devastating Flood

KMSS Welcomes CM’s Announcement On Land Lease In Ghy Hills

Also Read: Mizoram Reimposes 7-Day Total Lockdown In Aizawl

The incident took place sometime after 5 pm.

The locals nearby couldn’t identify her as a resident of the area.

The deceased is dark-complexioned, has tied up curly hair, and is a short-built woman draped in a green saree and orange blouse.

The railway police officials have rushed to the site to investigate the matter.

Also Read: Western Europe Records Over 125 Deaths In Devastating Flood
You might also like
Assam

Assam: Key Decisions Taken in Cabinet Meeting

Assam

Assam: BJP legislature party meeting underway

Assam

Mizoram Govt Launches Mobile App of COVID-19

Assam

Is BJP doing politics over Bharat-Ratna?

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Top Stories

Assam’s Economy In Bad Shape

Comments
Loading...