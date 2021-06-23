Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati Youth Commits Suicide After Being Unable To Consume Drugs

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A youth from Guwahati has allegedly died by suicide after not being able to consume drugs.

As per a report, the youth, identified as one Ashim Dutta (21), has been consuming drugs since eight years.

He sought money from a family member to buy drugs but was refused, after which he took the extreme step.

Reportedly, there has been hostile environment at home due to his drug abuse. He lived with his grandmother and aunt in Guwahati.

Notably, he grandmother died just 21 days ago.

Also Read: Total Lockdown In Sonitpur If COVID Situation Doesn’t Improve: Pijush Hazarika
