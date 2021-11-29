Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Drug Addict Youth Kills Elder Brother

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
In a tragic turn of events, a youth was murdered by his own younger brother in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area late Sunday.

As per sources, the younger brother, identified as Jintu Das (20) bludgeoned his elder brother, Kamal Das (22), to death with a rod when the latter was asleep.

The duo reportedly had a fight during the day as Jintu tried to sell a cylinder from the house due to lack of cash.

Related News

Assam Rifles Foil Cross Border Drug Trafficking Bid In…

Black Rice Production Begins In Assam

Parliament Winter Session From Today, Farm Laws Repeal,…

2 Coal Thieves Apprehended In Assam’s Margherita

Sources said Jintu is a drug addict.

Meanwhile, Chandmari police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

You might also like
Assam

Bhairabkunda Festival starts today

Assam

Assam: CPI (M) Stages Statewide Protest

National

Mizoram To Get New Hockey Stadium In Aizawl: CM Zoramthanga

Assam

Noted Writer Ratna Dutta Passes Away

National

J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in Encounter

Assam

Containment Measures To Be Imposed In Shillong, Jowai & Tura From May 1