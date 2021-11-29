Guwahati: Drug Addict Youth Kills Elder Brother

In a tragic turn of events, a youth was murdered by his own younger brother in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area late Sunday.

As per sources, the younger brother, identified as Jintu Das (20) bludgeoned his elder brother, Kamal Das (22), to death with a rod when the latter was asleep.

The duo reportedly had a fight during the day as Jintu tried to sell a cylinder from the house due to lack of cash.

Sources said Jintu is a drug addict.

Meanwhile, Chandmari police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.