Guwahati’s Kalakshetra To Reopen On Nov 9

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati’s  Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, commonly known as ‘Kalakshetra’, will reopen for tourists on November 9, said Vice President of the cultural institution Angurlota Deka.

Deka, during a press meet held on Saturday, said the decision was taken after discussion with its board members. She stressed that social distancing as well as proper COVID safety protocols will be strictly followed after its reopening.

The vice president also said that Kalakshetra’s present website, which was not used widely before, has been revamped and will be freshly launched on its reopening. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Furthermore it was informed that five mini Kalakshetras will be installed in Dibrugarh, Diphu, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Delhi in a bid to spread and also educate about Assam’s culture, subsequently, throughout the country.

Kalakshetra remained closed since last year after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) protests turned violent in Guwahati. It was scheduled to open early this year but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the state as well the nation.

