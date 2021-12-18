Guwahati’s PIAZZA Awarded Best Regional Stand Alone Restaurant of the Year

Piazza restaurant in Guwahati was crowned as Best Regional Stand Alone Restaurant of The Year (SMALL TOWN) – EAST at the Indian Restaurant Awards 2021. This category recognizes the very best stand alone restaurant of the year (Small Town) across Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western and Central regions of India for its well structured, balanced and appropriate menu.

The award was conferred to Mr. Vinay Chamaria by Mr. Rajeev Barman, CEO Burger King, India and Ms. Ritu Marya, Editor and CEO, Franchisee India at the 10th Annual Indian Restaurant Congress Awards held on December 17, 2021, at Pullman, Aerocity, New Delhi

On receiving the award, promoter of the multi award winning PIAZZA Restaurant, Vinay Chamaria said, “This award goes out to our family – our Customers and Staff who kept faith in us during the worst time this industry has faced. The award is a morale boost for us to thrive to give a better dining experience in what we pay.”

PIAZZA was also adjudged Restaurant of the Year 2020 at Guwahati Food Awards last year. Further in 2019 the restaurant was also crowned Italian Restaurant of the Year at the same Indian Restaurant Awards. PIAZZA had recently also introduced their Dark kitchen by the name of RAJWADA which serves authentic Indian & Rajasthani Cuisine.

Restaurant Awards are national awards where prime focus is to create recognition for various spectrums of industry experts who are part of this affluent industry. The event is organized by Franchisee India since last few years and more than 1 lac restaurants have participated since its inception.

