Gyan Vriksha – Assam’s Academic TV channel launched

The Assam government is offering to tutor school-going children and cover the syllabus prescribed by Assam’s education councils through TV programmes to telecast on ‘Gyan Vriksha’ live programming.

State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched the academic television channel, Gyan Vriksha, to compensate for the academic losses induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The academic channel, started under Assam government’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, would contain study material from Class I to Class XII, apart from various co-curricular and skill development activities.

The channel, initially to be operated through cable network, would be gradually broadcast through the DTH operators in a phased manner.

The minister also informed that the channel will be available only in Assamese for now.

“We are working to develop Assamese, Bangla, and Bodo content for different digital and radio platforms. We have already uploaded different courses in Ministry of Human Resource Development’s DIKSHA app,” Mr. Sarma informed.

Mr. Sharma also advised students to learn from Biswa Vidya YouTube channel and app, during the COVID-19 lockdown.