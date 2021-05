Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Friday received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at his residence.

“Got vaccinated. Stay safe. Please follow Covid19 protocol to defeat the pandemic,” Mohilary posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive against COVID-19 for the age group of 18 to 44 years commenced from today across 244 centres spread across the state.

On Thursday, Assam recorded 4,936 new cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths. The active caseload stood at 31, 829.