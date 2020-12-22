Hagrama Mohilary To Receive Cabinet-Level Security

By Pratidin Bureau
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kokrajhar, Anurag Agarwal in a letter addressed to Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) President Hagrama Mohilary said that he will receive cabinet-level security.

The letter addressed to Mohilary said that he will also receive two bodyguards with 1+3 escort (One Habildar and 3 Constable), and 2+6 homeguards (2 Habildars, 6 Constables).

The letter came a day after the BPF President has addressed a letter to the IGP stating that he had surrendered all forms of security cover.

Meanwhile, the BPF through its Facebook page has requested the Assam government to provide maximum security to Mohilary after he withdraws the same on Monday.

The BPF in a Facebook post wrote,” After holding the post of the chief of BTC for 17 years, which has equal status to the rank of a cabinet minister, the security of our party president Srijut Hagrama Mohilary will always be a matter of concern.”

The party said that it was the responsibility of the state government to ensure the security of Mohilary.

“However, the state government has withdrawn even the minimum required security and the security personnel provided to him are not adequate,” the post said.

“We request the state government to assess and review the threat status he has as the former chief of BTC and party president and provide him with adequate security,” the post further said.

