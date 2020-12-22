Hagrama Mohilary Withdraws Security Assigned to Him

Former Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary released his security personnel i.e. House Guard, PSO, and Escort Battalion assigned for him during his tenure as the CEM of the BTR.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police, BTC, Kokrajhar, Mohilary said that he is releasing all his security personnel with effect from December 21 as he no longer remains as the Chief of BTC.

Hagrama who was serving as the BTC chief since 2003 had lost his battle against Pramod Bodo of UPPL in the recently held BTC election.

