Hagrama wife's car pelted with stones

By Pratidin Bureau
BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary’s wife Seoli Mohilary’s motorcade was hurled with stones at Ultapani in Kokrajhar near Indo Bhutan border this evening while she was returning from a shrine there.

Others in the entourage, including Seoli, escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, the Assam Election Commission has started all the procedures for the smooth conduct of the electoral process in the BTC area. The newly-elected party will have to take charge as the incumbent BPF government’s term will come to an end on 28th April 2020.

