Hailakandi: Assam Mizoram Border Tense Heats Up Once Again

Assam Mizoram border tense heated up once again in Kailakandi district of Assam on Sunday.

The tension heated up in Hailakandi district’s Kasurthol area near the Assam and Mizoram border.

According to sources, the Mizoram citizens have constructed a culvert in the protected forests areas of Assam in Hailakandi.

Meanwhile, huge patron of Assam Police has been deployed in the border area of Hailakandi with bulletproof vehicles.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam police had to resort to gunfire late Tuesday night along the Assam-Mizoram border in Hailakandi district.

As per reports, a group of people suspected from the Mizoram side approached when Assam police was busy setting up a police outpost on Tuesday.

There was no casualty on the Assam side. However, there is a report which suggests that a youth from Mizoram got a bullet injury during the incident and was admitted to a hospital on the incident of Tuesday.

