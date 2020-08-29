Hailakandi Boils As ‘Corpse’ Goes Missing

The alleged death of one Rahimuddin Laskar (17) over the theft of a mobile phone has led to mayhem in Hailakandi. The incident has also triggered a lot of mystery as the authorities and locals are at odds with each other regarding the death.

While the locals claim that Laskar was inhumanely beaten to death and that he died before being admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), the Principal of SMCH has denied such claims saying that neither such a person was admitted nor was there any dead body of such a person.

As per the locals, Laskar, who stole a phone from the Hailakandi Fire Brigade Office yesterday, was nabbed from his residence last night by certain members of the said office. He was then allegedly badly assaulted by them and injured grievously.

The person was then admitted to S.K. Roy District Civil Hospital. However, he was then shifted to SMCH upon deterioration of his health.

It must be mentioned that the locals of the Chandpur village of Hailakandi, the place where Laskar belonged to, today attacked the Hailakandi fire brigade office and also injured several staff and destroyed several vehicles over the alleged death.

They also clashed with the police, leading to injuries on the part of Additional SP Kulendra Saikia and 7 other policemen. The situation, however, was eventually brought under control with the deployment of CRPF personnel.

Speaking about Laskar, DIG, Southern Range, Dilip Kumar Dey said that the person in question is a notorious criminal, and has served several sentences till now.

On the other hand, Algapur MLA Haji Nizamuddin Choudhary has responded to the mysterious incident by saying that the question wasn’t about whether the person was a thief or a criminal, but that it was highly surprising that no one knows about the status of the person, whether he was dead or alive.

