Hailakandi Doctor Thrashed By Kin Of COVID Patient Who Died, 2 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
As Assam was reeling from a ghastly attack on a doctor in Hojai, another such incident has come to light.

In Hailakandi, an on-duty government doctor was reportedly assaulted by family members of a COVID-19 patient who died during treatment.

Two persons including a lady were arrested on Friday in connection to the assault. They were identified as Rumpi Malakar and Himangshu Malakar.

As per a report, the doctor, Dr Gaurav Bhattacharjee, was assaulted after the COVID patient died within minutes of being admitted. The patient’s relatives and friends blamed the hospital for the death.

“The patient had severe breathing issues. He died within a few minutes of reaching the hospital. We could not even start the treatment,” said Dr Bhattacharjee, adding that it was his job to declare the patient dead.

“But they started shouting at me and some family members started beating me. I was saved by my colleagues but no immediate action was taken against the culprits by the police. Not only me, but my colleagues are also afraid of going to hospitals because at any moment we can face such assaults,” Dr Bhattacharjee said.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under Sections 294, 323, 353, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

