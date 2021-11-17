Assam: Hailakandi SI Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector of Hailakandi Police accepting a bribe inside the premises of the police station.

The SI of the Unarmed Branch, Sudhanya Bhattacharjee, was caught red-handed demanding and accepting Rs 5000 from a complainant.

The Incumbent Director of the Vigilance & Anti Corruption cell, G.P. Singh, tweeted, “SI(UB) Sudhanya Bhattacharjee, of Hailakandi PS was caught red handed by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting bribe of INR 5000 today (Nov 17th) from the complainant inside Hailakandi PS @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam @mygovassam”.

