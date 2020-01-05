Hair-dryers, pressing irons & Barsapara

India vs Sri Lanka first T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has been abandoned without a ball bowled. The match was scheduled to begin at 7 PM and has been delayed as the rain came down heavily after the toss took place.

The groundstaff tried taking unique steps to dry the pitch, including the use of hairdryers and steam irons to tackle the situation, but those efforts eventually went in vain.

Really disappointing for Spectators in Guwahati. BCCI look into the matter about better facilities in Int'l stadium. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Tnc11yr6WZ — Rohit Sharma FC (@ImRoFC) January 5, 2020

The outfield was ‘bone-dry’ at the time of the second inspection. Just when the ground staff started its repair work, the rain returned to make things worse. This time though more care was taken with an extra cover being placed on the 22 yards. However, the damage was already done and when it all cleared around 8.45 PM, the ground staff much to everyone’s surprise brought out the hair dryer to dry the wet patches on the pitch.

Not only this, even the steam iron is being used to get the pitch ready in order to make the play possible. While there is no doubt about the groundstaff’s dedication at work, usage of hair dryer and steam iron is looking funny. Rather, Twitterverse is already trolling them and lashing out at them for not opting for proper measures to ready the pitch.