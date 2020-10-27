Hajo: More than 200 Pigs Die due to Unknown Disease

Around 200 pigs died at Hajo after it suffered from a rare disease. The deaths of pigs have increased rapidly in the last two weeks but the veterinary doctor has not been able to identify the disease of the pigs yet.

According to reports, two pigs have been sent for post-mortem. A section of people who earned their livelihood through pig farming have faced acute financial loss due to the death of the pigs.

Earlier in the state, thousands of pigs have died due to the African swine fever which spreads across the state. As many as 12000 pigs have been culled due to the disease while many others died of the disease.