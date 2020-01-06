Hansraj Raghuwanshi in Guwahati

Singing sensation Hansraj Raghuwanshi is in Guwahati to perform in an annual ceremony of Sukreswar Temple. The Temple is an important Shiva temple in the state of Assam in India and was constructed in 1744 by Ahom King Pramatta Singha (1744–1751).

A thrilled Hansraj, before performing the show, said, “I love Guwahati city and Assam tea.”

“I always look forward to visiting Guwahati. It is a beautiful place. The people of Guwahati are lucky to stay in such a beautiful place.” said Hansraj.

He got fame after his song ‘Mera Bhola Hai Bhandari’ starts getting popularity on social media platforms. As of June 2019, this song has grossed over 75 Million views on YouTube. He is also known as Babaji by his fans.

The verdant tea gardens of Assam are a vision for the eyes, said the singer.

The Sukreswar temple is located on the Sukreswar or Itakhuli hill on the south bank of river Brahmaputra in the Panbazar locality of Guwahati city. Leading down from the temple compound is a long flight of steps to the river. Sitting on the steps of Sukreswar ghat one can enjoy the scenery of sun setting on the river, boats moving across the river, people performing puja in honour of their relatives who have left this world, children and older people bathing, far removed from the din and noise of the city.