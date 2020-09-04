Harbhajan Singh To Miss IPL 2020

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons. He conveyed his decision to his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

“I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year’s IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy,” Harbhajan told news agency PTI.

The veteran cricketer became the second CSK player to pull out from IPL 2020 after Suresh Raina due to personal reasons. While Raina flew back to India from UAE, Harbhajan remained in India.

A total of 13 members of the CSK team tested positive for coronavirus including medium-pace bowler Deepak Chahar, raising safety concerns ahead of the IPL starting from September 19.

Singh is IPL’s third highest wicket taker with 150 wickets in 160 matches. He was roped in by CSK in 2018 after playing his trade with Mumbai Indians for 10 seasons.