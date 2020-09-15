“Hard To Predict AJP’s Success”: Zubeen

In connection to the formation of the new AASU-AJYCP political party Assam Jatiya Parishad, renowned Assamese musician and actor Zubeen Garg on Tuesday said it is hard to predict the party’s success at an initial stage.

The Mayabini singer said several new political parties have been created over time. However, such divisions with regard to party formation might turn out to be futile.

“The party’s success will depend on how its projects itself through its work, “Garg said, adding, “It would be fruitful and better if everybody is united”.

Garg also stressed he is not associated with any political party but will continue his fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA).