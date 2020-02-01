Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Test Series Against New Zealand

Indian All-round cricketer Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series in New Zealand after failing to prove his fitness. Hardik will now continue his rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

India will play two World Test Championship games in Wellington and Christchurch in New Zealand starting from February 21.

Hardik was recently withdrawn from the India A squad for their ongoing series against New Zealand after failing a fitness test. Vijay Shankar was named as his replacement.

Hardik Pandeya had complained of a back problem at the Asia Cup 2018. He was also ruled out of the T20Is and ODIs against Australia at home last year because of lower back stiffness.

India is yet to announce the squad for the series.