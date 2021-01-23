NationalTop Stories

Haridwar Girl To Become ‘One-Day CM’ Of Uttarakhand

By Pratidin Bureau
To mark the occasion of the National Girl Child Day on January 24, Srishti Goswami, a student of BSC Agriculture will become the chief minister of Uttarakhand for one day.

According to reports, she will administer from the summer capital of the state – Gairsain and will review various schemes run by the Trivender Singh Rawat government. These schemes include Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects.

Goswamil has been the CM of Bal Vidhan Sabha (Children’s State Assembly) since 2018.

Goswami lives in Daulatpur village of the district. Her father runs a small shop in the village and her mother is an Anganwadi worker, TOI reported.

Earlier in 2018, Srishti was selected as a law maker of the Child assembly in Uttarakhand. In 2019, she went to Thailand to take part in Girls’ International Leadership.

It may be stated that it will be a real-life rendition of the Anil Kapoor-starrer movie ‘Nayak’ – The tale of the one-day chief minister.

