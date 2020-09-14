Harivansh Narayan Re-Elected RS Dy Chairman

Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote.

Harivansh was inducted as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House for the second time. He was first elected to the post on August 8, 2018.

“I declare that Harivansh ji has been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Harivansh’s name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda and supported by Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot.

Meanwhile, the opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a motion to elect Jha as Deputy Chairman.