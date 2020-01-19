Harry and Meghan to drop royal duties and HRH titles

After their announcement that they wanted to ‘step back’ as senior royals, the Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties.

The Buckingham Palace in a statement further stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to repay £2.4m of taxpayer money for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

The new arrangement comes into effect in spring this year. The statement comes after the Queen held talks with the couple about their future.