Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Exe. Board chairman

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday took charge as Chairman of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board. Dr Vardhan succeeded Dr Hiroki Nakatani of Japan.

The Executive Board comprises of 34 members who are technically qualified in the field of health, each one designated by a member state elected to do so by the World Health Assembly.

The Chair of the Executive Board is elected by its members on being nominated by the Regional Committees of the six WHO Regions, by rotation.

I feel privileged to take charge as Chairman of the World Health Organisation's Executive Board at its 147th session held virtually.I believe that health is central to economic performance and to enhancing human capabilities.@WHO @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #EB147 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pBn7LrE4Yh — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 22, 2020

“I feel deeply honored to have the trust and faith of all of you. India, and my countrymen, too, feel privileged that this honor has been bestowed upon us. I will work to realize the collective vision of our organization, to build the collective capacity of all our Member nations and to build a heroic collective leadership,” Vardhan said addressing the 147th WHO Executive Board session as its Chair. The session was held virtually.