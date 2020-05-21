NationalWorld

Harsh Vardhan To Take Charge As WHO Ex. Board Chairman

By Pratidin Bureau
143

Union Health Minister Dr. Hasrsh Vardhan is all set to lead the World Health Organisation Executive Board from Friday (May 22), informed officials.

The minister would succeed Japan’s Dr Hiroki Nakatani.

As per reports, the proposal to appoint a nominee from India as the chairman of the 34-member Board was signed by the 194-nation World Health Assembly on Tuesday.

It may be noted that Dr. Harsh Vardhan’s taking over of the post in just a formality as it was decided last year that India’s nominee would be elected to the executive board for a three-year term in May 2020.

All Board members are highly qualified individuals in the field of health. The election of the member states is for three years and the Board meets at least twice a year. It is responsible for finalizing the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly.

Further, the post is not a full-time assignment and Dr. Vardhan will only chair the Board’s meetings.

The health minister, who has been at the frontline in India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, addressed the 73rd World Health Assembly via video conferencing on May 18 and said that all the necessary steps were taken by India in advance in to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

