Haryana Imposes Fresh Curbs In 5 Cities Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Notably, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, is expected to hold a meeting with top officials today to review the situation.

Amid a sharp rise in Omicron cases, Haryana on Saturday imposed fresh curbs including closing down of cinema halls and sports complexes in Gurgaon and four other cities.

The state government also decided that government and private offices except those in the line of emergency services will function with 50 percent staff while schools will remain closed till January 12.

The cities where the restrictions were imposed are Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat districts. These were also reporting the highest daily infection rates. The restrictions will come into force from today and will remain till January 12, a government order stated.

The order also stated that malls and markets will be allowed to stay open till 5 PM, while bars and restaurants will function with only 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Notably, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, is expected to hold a meeting with top officials today to review the situation.

The order further stated that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed at vegetable markets, public transport, parks, religious places, restaurants, and other places across the state.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 26 cases of the Omicron strain on Friday, with the total cases rising to 63 in the state. Of the total cases, 23 are active while others have been discharged, according to a health bulletin yesterday.

Earlier, the state had also brought back night curfews a week ago.

ALSO READ: Samaguri: Tusker Killed After Being Hit By Guwahati – Silghat Train