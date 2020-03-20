Has Corona entered Parliament?

There is every possibility Corona might have entered the Parliament and has the potentiality to unleash complete chaos.

The centre of the biggest corona drama in India is singer Kanika Kapoor who announced that she was Corona +ve.

A video of one of the celeberatory events involving Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor held in UP during her trip to Lucknow/Kanpur where the song which she has sung in a 2015 movie Roy plays in the background… pic.twitter.com/6qp7JJ0TI0 — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaTOI) March 20, 2020

She had recently returned from London and attended a party a Lucknow that was also attended by BJP MP Dushyant Raje and her mother Vasundhara Raje and a galaxy of politicians and officials of Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow.

कुछ दिन पहले दुष्यंत और उनके ससुराल वालों के साथ मैं लखनऊ में एक डिनर पर गयी थी। कनिका कपूर, जो कि #Covid19 संक्रमित पाई गई हैं, वें भी उस डिनर में बतौर अतिथि मौजूद थीं।



सावधानी के तौर पर मैं और दुष्यंत सेल्फ़-आइसोलेशन में हैं और हम सभी आवश्यक निर्देशों का पालन कर रहे हैं। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

As she announced her status, all hell broke loose and everyone attended the party has started going into self-isolation.

Now after that party Dudhanyat Raje not only attended Parliament but also attended a function with the President of India along with other MPs.

Sensing the danger BJP’s Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh, an MP, who also attended the dinner, have gone into self-quarantine. Another MP Derek O Brien also has gone for self-isolation.

“While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant and his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” tweeted Vasundhara Raje, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Dushyant Singh also attended parliament after the party, which drew an angry tweet from Trinamool Congress member Derek O’Brien, who has been calling for a parliament shutdown over COVID-19.