Hathras Case: AAP, Bhim Army, CPI(M) Join Protest In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, along with a large crowd came to Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest against the Hathras gang-rape case.

“We have assembled here in grief. I pray to God that our daughter’s soul gets peace. I request the Uttar Pradesh government with my hands folded, hang the guilty as soon as possible. They should get such a punishment that no one will dare commit a crime like this again,” said Kejriwal.

Chandrashekhar Azad, who was also present at the protest, demanded answers from Prime Minister Modi on the horrific incident that took place in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh.

He tweeted earlier, “I will visit #Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time UP CM doesn’t resign, & justice is served. I urge SC to take cognizance of the incident

Hundreds of people including leaders from opposition parties also gathered there to demand justice in the alleged gang rape and murder case of a 20-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Protesters were seen lighting up candles as the sun set and stood there holding the candles in the dark.

“The UP government has no right to stay in power. Our demand is that justice should be served,” said CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, who attended the protest.

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at a Valmiki temple in Delhi where a prayer meeting was organised by the party’s Delhi unit in the wake of the Hathras incident.

“Will ensure justice for our sister,” she said while addressing a crowd of Congress supporters and demonstrators.

Interestingly the date of the protest is significant as today is Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was among the first to fight for oppressed members of the so-called lower castes.

The 20-year old woman who died on Tuesday had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and severe spinal injury when she was assaulted by four men of the so-called upper castes from her village on September 14.

The brutality and the post-midnight funeral by the police has triggered widespread outrage and anger.