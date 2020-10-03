Top StoriesNational

Hathras Case: Mamata Banerjee Holds Protest March In Kolkata

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - ANI
1

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Saturday led a protest march against the Hathras rape case where a 20-year old woman was brutally gang-raped and her body which was hastily cremated by state police, invoking nationwide outrage.

The Chief Minister walked about 3km from 4pm from Kolkata’s Birla Planetarium to the Gandhi Statue and Central Kolkata.

“During elections, they will go to a Dalit house, get food from outside, eat it and claim we have eaten at a Dalit home. After elections, they will torture Dalits, thrash them,” said Ms Banerjee.

The protest comes a day after a team of Trinamool Congress members were barred from entering Hathras to meet the victim’s family. While party MP Pratima Mondal was manhandled by the police, MP Derek O’Brien was wrestled to the ground.

